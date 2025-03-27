Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLP opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $585.01 million, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

