Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sanara MedTech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sanara MedTech Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $259.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

