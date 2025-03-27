CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Barclays PLC grew its position in CEMEX by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CEMEX by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

CEMEX Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

