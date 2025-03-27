Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHRD stock opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.58. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.46.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

