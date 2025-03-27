Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 96,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5 %

CHD stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.