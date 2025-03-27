Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

WERN stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.85. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

