Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth $442,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Amundi increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.