Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 4,307 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 678 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.45 per share, with a total value of $32,849.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,872.65. This trade represents a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,575.80. This represents a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

