Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 6,572 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 105,865 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $20,648,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,178,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -28.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

