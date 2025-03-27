Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,170,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Sunrun Stock Performance
NASDAQ RUN opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.84. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $22.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $48,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,637.60. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,397 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.