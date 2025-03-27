Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 12,191 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Laureate Education by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

