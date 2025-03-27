Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 13,616 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 50.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.56.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

