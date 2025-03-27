Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 4,129 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,967 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 163,708 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $7,946,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $5,780,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,618,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,545. The trade was a 7.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

