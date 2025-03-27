Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 4,603 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,623,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,332,000 after buying an additional 106,509 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of RRR opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.29.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

