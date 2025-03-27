Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 8,215 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

