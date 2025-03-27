Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $173,000 in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in MasterBrand by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MasterBrand by 52.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 39.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBC opened at $13.50 on Thursday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

