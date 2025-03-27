Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $191,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

