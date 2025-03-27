Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $196,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Get Geron alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,268,000. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Geron by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Geron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 73,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 694,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GERN

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.