Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $201,000 in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,343,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $23,436,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 952,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 711,835 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $10,416,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $6,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

