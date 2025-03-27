Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $212,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $642,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1,011.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 125,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 199,919 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 853,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.