Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $213,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,110,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 268,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,818,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,070,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,320. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,685 in the last ninety days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 7.5 %

ACHR stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.