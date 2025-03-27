Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $225,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,872,000 after buying an additional 138,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 185,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $4,761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,727.04. This represents a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,838.41. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

