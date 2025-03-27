Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,518,000 after buying an additional 1,086,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 443,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,645,000 after acquiring an additional 172,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,681,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDYA opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

