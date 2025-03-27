Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $204,000 Investment in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.9 %

CON opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

