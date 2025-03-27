Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $206,000 Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

AMR stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.97. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $361.17.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

