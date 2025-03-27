Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 136.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

