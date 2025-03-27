Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.88.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on TowneBank

About TowneBank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.