Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

