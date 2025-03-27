Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 185,413 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,296,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,527,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,433,356.60. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,422.32. The trade was a 36.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.76. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

