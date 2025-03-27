Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.1 %

DBRG opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

