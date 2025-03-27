Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in StoneCo by 51.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after buying an additional 2,692,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 170.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 277,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 472,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 358,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.5 %

StoneCo stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

