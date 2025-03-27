Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 12,054 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $48,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 133,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,067,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AvePoint
In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,033. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
