Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 13,007 Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,007 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,754,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after buying an additional 43,730,207 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,732,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $21,207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 93.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,476,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,839 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BANC opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Banc of California from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Banc of California from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.18.

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

