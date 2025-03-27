Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 1,809 Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.5 %

Hawkins stock opened at $106.65 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.98 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.