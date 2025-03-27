Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 2,203 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 60.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in ArcBest by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $153.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.



