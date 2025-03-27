Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $200,000 Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $6,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AAR by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,194,360.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.65 and a beta of 1.58. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

