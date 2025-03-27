Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $202,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

