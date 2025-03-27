Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCNFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $157,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,641.60. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE DOCN opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.