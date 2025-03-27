Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $157,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,641.60. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

NYSE DOCN opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

