Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 28.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Enova International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $53,048.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,603.92. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $2,997,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enova International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $117.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

