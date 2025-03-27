Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,835,927.38. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,140 shares of company stock worth $10,492,517 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.20.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

