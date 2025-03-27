Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

MUST stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.