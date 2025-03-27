Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $115,688.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,702.40. This represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,912.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,456.66. This trade represents a 35.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

