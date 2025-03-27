Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 29,161 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 56,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 44,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 298,219 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.