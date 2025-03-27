Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,650 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 331.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PBH opened at $84.97 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.