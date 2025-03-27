Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,518 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 241.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,874,000 after buying an additional 300,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.