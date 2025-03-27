Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 445,571 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $890.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

