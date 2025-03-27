Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,554 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1,053.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

TRIN stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 99.03%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

