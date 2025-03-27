Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 30,763 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) by 125.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.