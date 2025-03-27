Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 30,763 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.