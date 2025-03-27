Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 972 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bank OZK by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 942,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after acquiring an additional 485,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,077,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 395.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 311,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 248,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.3 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.