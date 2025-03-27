Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

EXAS stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.